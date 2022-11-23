Full Year 2022 RFG Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Pieter Willem Hanekom - RFG Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome to the RFG Annual Results Presentation for the year ended the 2 October 2022. I will cover the review of the year, after which Tiaan Schoombie, our CFO, will cover the financial performance, after which I will continue to do a trading review and then also have a discussion about sustainability, our capital investments and some comments on our strategy and outlook, after which we will gladly answer some questions.



If we look at the year, we saw strong regional and international sales growth, specifically on the international business, a good recovery, driven by robust growth in export volumes due to the higher global demand, and we also saw some pleasing resilient regional performance in a very constrained consumer environment.



We successfully integrated our Today business, where we're primarily focused on restoring profitability, where we had multiple rounds of price increases to recover the exorbitant cost increases, and we saw some margin recovery from October