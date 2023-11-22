Full Year 2023 RFG Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2023 / NTS GMT

Pieter Hanekom - RFG Holdings Limited - CEO



Good morning to everyone from a slightly windy Western Cape. Thank you very much for joining our 2023 results presentation, which is also on that tenth set of results since listing. The presentation outline will be as follows. I will do a short review of the year, and Tiaan will take us through the financial performance.



After I will cover our trading performance, make a couple of comments on our capital investments, talk a bit about sustainability, and then look at our strategy and outlook. After then with Tiaan and myself, will fill some question.



If I look at the review of the year, we are extremely proud of our set of results. We have made significant progress towards our set targets. Our employees have excelled in a very challenging trading environment. Our revenue growth was driven mainly by price inflation, where our main focus was on the recovering of high input costs through priced volume and margin management. Stronger revenue growth in September due to lower international and industrial products.



We have continued volume