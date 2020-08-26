Full Year 2020 Resimac Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 01:01AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Resimac full year results call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speakers today, Mr. Scott McWilliam and Mr. Jason Azzopardi. Please go ahead, gentlemen. Thank you.



Scott McWilliam - Resimac Group Limited - CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. It's my pleasure to welcome you to Resimac's results investor conference call for the Year ended June 30, 2020. I'm Scott McWilliam, CEO of Resimac, and with me is Jason Azzopardi, our CFO.



I'll be speaking to the investor presentation, which has been lodged with the ASX. In today's presentation, we'll take you through our FY '20 performance, a summary about COVID-19 on our portfolio as well as strategic priorities. In the interest of time, we will not talk to every slide but the main performance highlights and business activities to allow sufficient time at the end of the call. The call moderator will provide instructions for you to ask questions at the end of the presentation. We