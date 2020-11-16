Resimac Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 16, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Warren John McLeland - Resimac Group Limited - Non-Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. The time is now 9:30. Our Company Secretary has confirmed that we have a quorum of [2] [manifests] registered. I would like to welcome you all to our first virtual AGM and now declare the formal proceedings of the meeting open.



My name is Warren McLeland, and I'm the Chairman of Resimac Group Limited. I'd like to introduce you to my fellow directors, sitting opposite me. Immediately opposite me is Patrick Saville and to his left is Wayne Spanner. Both of them are with me in our Resimac Board Room in Sydney; and also to Susan Hansen, who is dialing in from Auckland and who represents us from New Zealand with our managers and Chairs our New Zealand business. We also have in attendance, on my immediate right, is our CEO, Scott McWilliam. On the other side of the table, Jason Azzopardi as our CFO; and to my left, maybe not visible is our Company Secretary, Peter Fitzpatrick. The company's auditors, Deloitte, are also in attendance, represented by our audit partner, Delarey Nell.



The