Nov 16, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT
Warren John McLeland - Resimac Group Limited - Non-Executive Director
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. The time is now 9:30. Our Company Secretary has confirmed that we have a quorum of [2] [manifests] registered. I would like to welcome you all to our first virtual AGM and now declare the formal proceedings of the meeting open.
My name is Warren McLeland, and I'm the Chairman of Resimac Group Limited. I'd like to introduce you to my fellow directors, sitting opposite me. Immediately opposite me is Patrick Saville and to his left is Wayne Spanner. Both of them are with me in our Resimac Board Room in Sydney; and also to Susan Hansen, who is dialing in from Auckland and who represents us from New Zealand with our managers and Chairs our New Zealand business. We also have in attendance, on my immediate right, is our CEO, Scott McWilliam. On the other side of the table, Jason Azzopardi as our CFO; and to my left, maybe not visible is our Company Secretary, Peter Fitzpatrick. The company's auditors, Deloitte, are also in attendance, represented by our audit partner, Delarey Nell.
The
Resimac Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 16, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...