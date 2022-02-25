Half Year 2022 Resimac Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, I am back to welcome you to Resimac's results investor conference call for the half year ended 31 December 2021. I'm Scott McWilliam, CEO of Resimac, and with me is Jason Azzopardi, our CFO. We will be talking to the investor presentation lodged with the ASX this morning and welcome questions at the end of the call. In today's presentation, we'll take you through our first half performance as well as an update on the FY '24 targets and progress on our strategic priorities.



The macroeconomic environment has changed significantly compared to where we were only 6 months ago, when large parts of Australia were in lockdown and Omicron was only just into