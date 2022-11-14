Resimac Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Warren John McLeland - Resimac Group Limited - Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, the time is now 9:30 a.m. As we have required quorum of 2 members present. My name is Warren McLeland, and I am the Chair of the company. I would like to welcome you all to our virtual AGM and now declare the formal proceedings of the meeting and the poll open.



I acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodian to of this land on which we are meeting and pay respects to their elders past, present and future.



We trust that this is our last AGM to be held virtually. Next year, we expect to convene this meeting using both the virtual and live channels at which shareholders will once again be invited to be present.



I'm joined today in person by my director colleagues, Duncan Saville, Susan Hansen, Caroline Waldron, along with Wayne Spanner, who joins us virtually from New York City.



Resimac's key management team members present are CEO, Scott McWilliam; Company Secretary, Peter Fitzpatrick; Chief Financial Officer, Jason Azzopardi; Chief Operating Officer, Danielle