Half Year 2023 Resimac Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Resimac Group's First Half FY '23 Investor Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speakers today: Mr. Scott McWilliam, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Jason Azzopardi, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, gentlemen. Thank you.



Scott McWilliam - Resimac Group Limited - CEO



Thank you and good morning, everyone. I'm pleasured to welcome you to Resimac's results investor conference call for the half year ended 31 December 2022. As mentioned, I'm Scott McWilliam, the CEO of Resimac, and with me is Jason Azzopardi, our CFO. We'll be talking to the investor presentation lodged with the ASX this morning and welcome questions at the end of this session. In today's presentation, we'll take you through our performance highlights, an overview of the macroeconomic environment, the quality of our portfolio and our mid-term focus. I'd ask you to turn to Page 3. I'm pleased to report the group continues to demonstrate strong profitability with a