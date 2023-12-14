Half Year 2024 RMB Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Brian Roberts - RMB Holdings Limited - CEO



Morning everybody. Thank you for taking the time to join this virtual meeting. I would like to apologize for any inconvenience that may have been caused with the change from the originally planned chorus call meeting to this teams meeting.



We used a similar platform for the AGM last week and for technical reasons on our side, one of our shareholders who wanted to ask a verbal question was unable to get through the landline. We didn't want to run the risk of this happening again today, and that's the reason for a change to a normal teams meeting.



I'm delighted as I'm sure you all are that we are joined today by the Atterbury team. Allow me to introduce Armond Boshoff, the CEO of Atterbury South Africa; Louis van der Watt, the Founder and Atterbury's Group CEO; and DC Kemp, the CFO of Atterbury South Africa. You'll be hearing from them a little bit later.



I will soon hand over to Ellen who will take you through the results that we released yesterday. When Ellen is finished, I will take you through a couple of other matters and then I