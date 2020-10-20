Oct 20, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Ian J. Cameron - VGI Partners Limited - CFO & Company Secretary



Thank you for joining us for our briefing on VG1 and VG8. I'm joined this morning by Tom Davies, he's on my right, Senior Analyst here and Partner. Tom has been with us for 8 years. Marco Anselmi on my left, Senior Analyst and Partner. Marco has been here at VGI for 7 years. And Rob Poiner, who's in New York and has been at VGI now for just on 12 years and is VGI's third largest shareholder.



In terms of our presentation this morning, I'll go through the presentation deck that's been lodged with the ASX under -- for VG1 and for VG8. I think also it was lodged with -- under VGI. And to be clear, VG1 is our listed investment company that replicates our global strategy. And VG8 is our Asian investment strategy and VGI is the publicly listed management company.



In terms of just a basic overview on VGI, an update: We're a specialist fund manager. We have 2 onshore strategies and they consist of our global strategy and our Asian strategy. We also have separate accounts and 2 unlisted funds, an Aussie dollar fund and then a U.S.