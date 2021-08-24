Half Year 2021 Vgi Partners Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the VGI Partners Limited 1H '21 results briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Robert Luciano, Executive Chairman and Portfolio Manager. Please go ahead.



Robert Michael Paul Luciano - VGI Partners Limited - Executive Chairman, Portfolio Manager & MD



Good morning, and welcome to the first half '21 results conference call and webcast for VGI Partners Limited. I'd like to firstly start by mentioning that the format is a little bit different today given we're based in Sydney, which is currently under lockdown due to COVID. So this means that the key members of our senior management team will not be in the room with me, but they're going to be dialing in from their respective locations. So with me on the webcast is Jonathan Howie, our CEO; Ian Cameron, our CFO; and Adam Philippe, our Chief Operating Officer.



Now in terms of the plan for today's webcast, I'm going to pass it on to Jon to highlight some key points from our slide presentation. Ian Cameron will run