Mar 30, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the VGI Partners conference call and webcast. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Robert Luciano, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of VGI Partners. Please go ahead.



Robert Michael Paul Luciano - VGI Partners Limited - Executive Chairman, Portfolio Manager & MD



Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us. I'm really pleased to welcome you today and to announce the merger of VGI Partners and Regal Funds Management. It's a momentous occasion for us, and we're really excited by it. And we think it's going to deliver substantial benefits to VGI's investors, including VGI's listed investment company shareholders.



Now in the room with me this afternoon, I'm joined by Phil King; and Brendan O'Connor from Regal, also have Adam Philippe from VGI. Let's get straight into it. If we could all turn to Slide 3. And I'll go through the executive summary. So as you can see, VGI Partners Limited and Regal Funds Management Proprietary Limited have entered into a merger implementation deed. The