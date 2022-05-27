Vgi Partners Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Robert Michael Paul Luciano - VGI Partners Limited - Executive Chairman, Portfolio Manager & MD



All right. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's 2022 Annual General Meeting. Now before I start, could I please ask everyone to turn their mobile phones to silent. Today's AGM is significant because we're dealing with ordinary AGM business as well as special business relating to VGI's proposed merger with Regal Funds Management. Given this, today's meeting will be in three parts. Firstly, I will briefly review the 2021 results for VGI Partners and my Chairman's address; secondly, Brendan O'Connor, who is Regal's CEO, will introduce Regal to you; and then thirdly, we will consider the formal business of the meeting, being the usual meeting matters and then the special matters relating to the merger.



Now turning to a couple of administrative points. The company's Secretary has advised me that we have a quorum, so I declare the meeting open. I will take the Notice of Meeting, which was sent to shareholders on the 27th of April as read. At this stage, I'd like to make a few