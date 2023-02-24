Full Year 2022 Regal Partners Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Brendan OâConnor - Regal Partners Limited - CEO



Welcome, everyone, to what is Regal Partners Limited's full year 2022 results. Very delighted to be here in front of you today. It's a great privilege to be managing money on behalf of our clients, and it's not something we take lightly.



I'd like to start by introducing Ian Cameron to my left, he's the Group CFO, and Ian, as Ingrid said, Ian and I will be delivering the presentation today.



So Regal Partners Limited aims to be the leading provider of alternative investment strategies across Australia and Asia. It's a business that formed through the merger with VGI early this year on June. And whilst it's a calendar year focused result, we're really going to emphasize the last 6 months to 31 December 2022 being the first 6 months of the merged group.



I think there's a lot to be proud of in this transformative year. We have net flows of almost $700 million in the 6 months to December 2022, and our fund has grown to $5.2 billion as at 31 December, and we've started the year well with that growing at $5.4 billion. We