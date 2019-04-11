Half Year 2019 Revasum Inc Guidance Call Transcript

Apr 11, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Ryan A. Benton - Revasum, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO, Company Secretary & Executive Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone.



Before we begin, I remind everyone that during the course of this conference call, we'll be making forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are not guarantees of future performance or results. You're encouraged to review the safe harbor and disclaimer statements contained in today's press release as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in the company's regulatory filings with the ASX.



And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jerry.



Jerauld J. Cutini - Revasum, Inc. - Executive Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call today. As we noted in the press release, some of our customers have moved deliveries out from their original forecast period to work through some initial factory ramp and their end-customer qualifications. Other orders continue to come in, but as we move deeper into the first half,