Revasum Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2019 / NTS GMT

Jerauld J. Cutini - Revasum, Inc. - Executive Chairman, President & CEO



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. For those of you that don't know, my name is Jerry Cutini, and I'm the Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Revasum, rhymes with awesome. Thank you for your attendance this morning. I'm reading from a script which I almost never do. So Rebecca put a gun to my head. It's now 10:00 a.m., and I've been advised that a quorum is present and matters to be considered at this meeting, I therefore declare this Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Revasum open, and welcome to each one of you. Do we, in fact, have a quorum, Catherine?



Unidentified Company Representative -



We do.



Jerauld J. Cutini - Revasum, Inc. - Executive Chairman, President & CEO



We do. I would appreciate if all mobile phones are turned off or put on silent at this time, let me do that.



So before I proceed with the meeting, I'd like to introduce my fellow directors. To my left is Mr. Ryan Benton, our Senior Vice