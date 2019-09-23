Sep 23, 2019 / NTS GMT

Jerry Cutini - Revasum, Inc. - President & CEO



Good job, [Ian]. Good job. Okay, excellent. Okay, Revasum is awesome. That's all you need to know. There's going to be a test. You can't get a drink until you can answer some questions after this presentation.



So I want to take three things away from this today. Number one, Revasum came around purpose. We listed in Australia; we have reasons for that. Number two, we are on the verge of an electrical vehicle revolution, that is undeniable. I'll talk about that in a little bit. And we have in-house proprietary intellectual property that enables us to help the chip producers make those devices at a lower cost.



So who are we? And what do we do? You're going from software to hardware. We make very, very large machines. Many of them are larger than the stage that I'm standing on. These things sell for between $0.5 million to over $1.5 million. So these are very large ASP systems. And we raised about $25 million last year.



We came to Australia, and we did it as a test. We wanted to come down here and visit the investors. And we wanted to