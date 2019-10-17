Revasum Inc Guidance Call Transcript

Oct 17, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT

Jerauld J. Cutini - Revasum, Inc. - Executive Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, everyone. As you saw from the press release we just issued, we are seeing delays in the orders and delivery of our legacy silicon systems. We've determined that we need to provide a downward revision to our revenue guidance for the second half of 2019. The new range is now $7.5 million to $10 million for the second half from our original guidance of $11 million to $13 million. Unfortunately, we have seen the legacy silicon customers pushing their needs out into 2020 as the overall macro environment has continued to soften, including an impact from the U.S.-China trade war.



The good news is the Silicon Carbide business is continuing to move forward, and we anticipate being in the range of our guidance for that part of the business. We