Mar 03, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Revasum Full Year Results Presentation for FY '19. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to Revasum's CFO, Ryan Benton. Please go ahead.
Ryan A. Benton - Revasum, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO, Company Secretary & Executive Director
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I remind everyone that during the course of this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are not guarantees of future performance or results. You are encouraged to review the safe harbor and disclaimer statements contained in today's materials as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in the company's regulatory filings with the ASX.
Also, note that the company reports financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or IFRS. However, for the periods presented today, we are disclosing
Full Year 2019 Revasum Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 03, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...