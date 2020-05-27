Revasum Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Revasum AGM 2020 Conference Call.



Jerauld J. Cutini - Revasum, Inc. - Executive Chairman, President & CEO



Good afternoon for our U.S. investors, and good morning for our Australian investors. Today, we are very pleased to welcome those of you participating online for our first virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar Link Market Services Limited and those in attendance. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we thought it prudent to take steps to discourage a physical public gathering and encourage online attendance. We hope that holding a virtual meeting will allow greater participation and engagement amongst our shareholders going forward.



My name is Jerry Cutini, and I'm the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Revasum. On behalf of the Revasum Board, it is my pleasure to address the shareholders at Revasum's 2020 Annual General