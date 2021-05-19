Revasum Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you all for standing by, and welcome to the Revasum, Inc. Annual General Meeting. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your Chairman, Mr. Vivek Rao. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Vivek Rao - Revasum, Inc. - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, operator. Good morning to our Australian shareholders, and good afternoon to our U.S. shareholders, and welcome to the 2021 Revasum Annual General Meeting. I'm Vivek Rao, the Chairman and Independent Nonexecutive Director of Revasum.



As with last year, we are operating in a virtual environment. We hope this time next year, we can join you in person as we did in prepandemic times, although we are pleased to be speaking to investors across the globe simultaneously.



Following the meeting, our Chief Financial and Operating Officer; Rebecca Shooter-Dodd; and Chief Technology Officer, Bill Kalenian, will provide an update to investors. This presentation will be available on the ASX, along with the results of the meeting later today.



The time now is 9:05 a.m. in Sydney, Australia