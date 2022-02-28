Feb 28, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining Revasum's investor presentation on the results for the 2021 fiscal year. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, the conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Revasum's President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Rebecca Shooter-Dodd. Please go ahead.
Rebecca Shooter-Dodd - Revasum, Inc. - President, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and good afternoon to our U.S. participants. Before we begin, a reminder that in this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are not guarantees of future performance or results. We encourage you to review the safe harbor and disclaimer statements contained in today's materials as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in the company's regulatory filings with ASX.
Company reports financial results in accordance with IFRS. However, for the periods presented today, we are disclosing various non-IFRS measures. We believe these
Full Year 2022 Revasum Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...