Mar 15, 2022 / NTS GMT

Brendan Malone - Raiz Invest Limited - CEO Australia & Group COO



Welcome, and I would like to thank the ASX and Ajita for having me here today to present at the ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference and to also everybody that has dialed in. My name is Brendan Malone, Joint CEO of Raiz Invest Limited, on behalf of George Lucas, the MD and founder, who unfortunately cannot be with us, but fortunately for the business, he is actually in our Indonesian office driving the actual expansion and growth for us in Southeast Asia. George sends his apologies, but I'm here today.



So as we go through the presentation, I might be making a few comments here and there, and I hope that these comments can entertain some questions at the end of the presentation for a healthy discussion. Now let's go.



Raiz. Raiz is a micro investing platform. What does that mean? The Raiz app was first introduced to the Australian market in 2016, following a partnership with a US company called Acorns Grow, Inc. What happened next was a positive surprise. The concept of being able to save and invest virtual loose change had