Full Year 2019 Safaricom Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Robert William Collymore - Safaricom PLC - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Hello, folks. I'm Bob Collymore, CEO of Safaricom. I'm joined by Sylvia, who is the customer -- Chief Customer Officer; Sateesh, who's the Chief Finance Officer; Sylvia and Ilanna who are the Investor Relations team.



This morning, we announced our full year results ending March 2019. And we're pleased to see that service revenue growth has been ahead of Kenya's GDP growth, coming in at KES 240 billion, which was 7% growth on the year. I'm pleased with the positive jaws we've seen through the 7% revenue growth and the 13% EBIT growth and EBIT coming in at 35.8