Half Year 2020 Safaricom Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Sateesh Kamath - Safaricom PLC - CFO



Hi, this is Sateesh Kamath, the CFO. Michael is joining us for the Q&A session. We are getting started. I'll give you a quick introduction. The focus of half year 1 was regaining customer trust and market share. Good progress was made, but there is more to do. We have accelerated our 4G coverage rollout and are on track for delivering our commitment of covering every town in Kenya by the end of the year.



Despite the economic challenges, we have delivered strong results for the period, and we look and feel that the outlook is positive. The launch of our simplified plans and customer