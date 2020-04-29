Full Year 2020 Safaricom Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Nicholas Nganga - Safaricom PLC - Chairman of the Board



Let me first, on behalf of the Board of Safaricom, warmly welcome Peter Ndegwa to the company and assure him of our full support as he steers the organization through this season and the next phase of growth.



Michael Joseph - Safaricom PLC - Executive Director



Peter joins us at a very difficult time, and I'd like to reiterate that the Board, myself and everyone is offering him all the necessary support as we wait through this period. I have no doubt that although he's not a replica of myself, unfortunately, or Bob, he will do a great job and lead this company to greater heights. So Peter, we rely on you.



Peter Waititu Ndegwa - Safaricom PLC - CEO & Executive Director



It's a great honor to be able to lead such a great organization. And I'm grateful to the Chairman and to the Board for their confidence and support in me and the rest of the business. Of course, this is my first official event, and I regret that we are not able to meet in person, as I would have