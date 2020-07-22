Jul 22, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Cyndia Nguli - Safaricom PLC - Senior Manager of IR
Good morning, good afternoon or good evening, depending on where you're joining us from. Welcome to the Safaricom Investor Briefing with Safaricom's CEO, Peter Ndegwa; outgoing CFO, Sateesh Kamath; and Interim CFO and Head of Investor Relations, Ilanna Darcy. I'm Cyndia Nguli, Senior Manager, Investor Relations. Peter and Sateesh will give brief opening remarks and return to your questions. (Operator Instructions)
And with that, Peter, I hand over to you. Thank you.
Peter Waititu Ndegwa - Safaricom PLC - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Cyndia. Good afternoon, everyone. I hope you can hear me. I meant you, Cyndia, just to confirm that you can hear me.
Cyndia Nguli - Safaricom PLC - Senior Manager of IR
Yes, I can hear you, Peter. I can hear you.
Peter Waititu Ndegwa - Safaricom PLC - CEO & Executive Director
Yes. So good afternoon, everyone, and it's great to have this call. We are looking forward to
Safaricom Plc Investor Briefing and Announcement of Interim CFO Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...