Safaricom Plc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Joseph Ogutu - Safaricom PLC - Chief Special Projects Officer



(presentation)



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to our 12th Annual General Meeting coming to you live from the Michael Joseph Centre in Nairobi, Kenya. On behalf of Safaricom's Board, the entire management team, staff, I would like to express our very sincere gratitude to you for joining us today.



(foreign language)



I'd now like us to stand for the Kenya and East African Community Anthem. This will be led by the Ghetto Classics, a community-based program that aims to transform lives of children and young adults across socioeconomic levels using music education to provide them with opportunities to better their lives and also their communities. Let us stand.



(presentation)



Joseph Ogutu - Safaricom PLC - Chief Special Projects Officer



(technical difficulty)



to be led by [Pramod Chechenshua].



Unidentified Participant -



Thank you. Can we bring our hands together for the prayer?



(foreign