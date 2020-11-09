Nov 09, 2020 / 04:45AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 09, 2020 / 04:45AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ilanna Darcy
Safaricom PLC - Head of IR and Financial Planning & Analysis
* Michael Joseph
Safaricom PLC - Chairman
* Peter Waititu Ndegwa
Safaricom PLC - CEO & Executive Director
* Stephen Chege
Safaricom PLC - Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
=====================
Stephen Chege - Safaricom PLC - Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the announcement of Safaricom's Half Year 2020/2021 financial results. On behalf of our Board of Directors, the management team, our staff at Safaricom PLC, we thank you very much for making time to join us virtually for this event.
It is a pity that we are not able to meet in person. The COVID-19 pandemic has indeed altered our ways of engagement. However, I am glad that thanks to technology, which is a bedrock of our business, we are able to virtually connect and engage this morning. We hope that you
Half Year 2021 Safaricom Plc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 09, 2020 / 04:45AM GMT
