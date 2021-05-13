Full Year 2021 Safaricom Plc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 04:45AM GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Dilip Pal

Safaricom PLC - CFO

* Michael Joseph

Safaricom PLC - Chairman

* Peter Waititu Ndegwa

Safaricom PLC - CEO & Executive Director

* Stephen Chege

Safaricom PLC - Chief Corporate Affairs Officer



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the financial results announcement for Safaricom PLC for the full year 2020/'21. On behalf of our Board of Directors, the management team and the staff of Safaricom PLC, we thank you very much for making time to join us virtually for this event. I'm glad, and thanks to technology, which is our foundation of our business, that we can virtually connect and engage this morning. We hope that you are all keeping safe, masking up, washing hands and observing the required precautions and protocols to help us manage the COVID-19 pandemic.



We will start off