Vincent Opiyo - Safaricom PLC - Head of Investor Relations



Good day to you all. We are glad to have you for this briefing session on Ethiopia license award. As explained when we released our full-year results, and in subsequent roadshows, the RFP NDAs did not allow us to say much at that point. My name is Vincent Opiyo. I head Investor Relations and I will be moderating this session.



We have in the call today our CEO, Peter Ndegwa; and our CFO, Dilip Pal. Peter will make introductory remarks as far as Ethiopia is concerned. Thereafter, we will give you a chance to field your questions, which will be answered by both Peter and Dilip.



Before we kick off this session, I would like to speak through a few house rules. Throughout this session, any questions you have for our leadership team should be shared via the Q&A tab. Please type in your questions and we will read them out later and provide you with the answers.



At the end of your questions, remember to include your organization name. Please ensure you have joined this session with your full names for ease of identification