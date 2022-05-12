May 12, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Presentation (Pre-Recorded)

May 12, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Dilip Pal

Safaricom PLC - Chief Finance Officer

* Michael Joseph

Safaricom PLC - Chairman

* Peter Waititu Ndegwa

Safaricom PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the financial results announcement for Safaricom PLC for the full year 2021, 2022.



On behalf of our Board of Directors, the management team, and the staff of Safaricom PLC, we thank you very much for joining us virtually for this event.



My name is Zuri, Safaricom's virtual assistant.



I will be the moderator of today's full year results announcement.