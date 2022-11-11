Half Year 2023 Safaricom Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Stephen Kiptinness - Safaricom PLC - Chief Corporate Affairs Officer



Welcome to the Half Year 2022 Safaricom PLC Financial Results Announcement. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the management team and staff of Safaricom PLC, we thank you very much for making time to join us virtually for this event. I'm glad that thanks to technology, which is the foundation of our business, we can virtually connect and engage this morning.



We will start off with remarks by John Ngumi, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Safaricom PLC. The CEO, Peter Ndegwa; and the Chief Finance Officer, Dilip Pal, will then take us through the financial performance and the results for the period under review.



Should you like to keep your social media followers updated, our hashtag today is #SafaricomHYResults. In keeping with our commitment on diversity and inclusion, our signed language interpreter this morning is [David Agondowa].



It is now my pleasure to invite Safaricom PLC Board Chairman, Mr. John Ngumi, to make his remarks.



John Ngumi -



Thank you very