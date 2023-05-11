Full Year 2023 Safaricom Plc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Stephen Kiptinness - Safaricom PLC - Chief Corporate Affairs Officer



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I know it's a cold morning, but it's a Good morning. We're alive and happy to be here. At Safaricom, we are very happy to be here this morning.



Welcome to the Michael Joseph Center for the 2023 results financial -- full year results announcement. Before we begin our live stream this morning, I'd like to give you some housekeeping rules, particularly for our guests joining us this morning.



The washrooms are located to my left. There is a narrow corridor to my left. And at the end of that corridor, you will see double doors to the right. At the end of that corridor, you will find bathrooms for gents and ladies.



(technical difficulty) Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to welcome you to the financial results announcement for the Safaricom PLC for the full year 2022-2023.



On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team and the staff of Safaricom, we'd like to thank you very much for joining us personally and those