Q4 2021 Seeka Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Michael Franks - Seeka Limited - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this analyst briefing update on Seeka's -- an announcement of Seeka's full-year audited annual results to the December 31, 2021. This is the first time we've made these announcements this way online. It's the first time we've actually invited the investor community and our stakeholders onto this announcement. And so we welcome you to it.



We have, in this process, brought our announcements forward a week. We are a small company aspiring to be mid-cap, presenting itself well-governed with a clear strategy and a growth pathway, worthy of the investment community's support, or all consideration. So we decided to bring the results forward to, sort of, step ourselves ahead of the crowd. It's come at some significant effort from our finance team and accountants which we acknowledge. And also, we would acknowledge the support of our auditors, PwC and tax advisors, BDO Auckland,in helping us get to this moment one week early; may seem not much, but it's come at a significant effort from our people.



Here today with