Senetas Corp Ltd Votiro Business Update Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Andrew Wilson - Senetas Corporation Limited - CEO



Thanks very much, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Senetas Corporation Limited Votiro business update. As I mentioned, my name's Andrew Wilson, CEO of Senetas.



Moving through the slides now. So Senetas invested in Votiro at the end of 2018. We found Votiro a very interesting company when we first saw that enterprise and were introduced to the company in 2017. And we saw it as an opportunity to expand Senetas' security product suite and further our vision to provide leading security protection without compromising systems performance or user experience.



So I could immediately see the application for Votiro's technology. What struck me is that it is a novel way of solving what, today, is one of the biggest threats to an enterprise cybersecurity posture, particularly in preventing ransomware attacks and malware attacks that are embedded in content incoming to an organization. So Votiro's secure file gateway is very, very effective at neutralizing these kinds of threats. And we see those threats compromising enterprises'