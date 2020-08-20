Aug 20, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 20, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Garry Crole

Sequoia Financial Group Limited - CEO



=====================

Garry Crole - Sequoia Financial Group Limited - CEO



Welcome to our results presentation for 2020. I am not going to go through the presentation which we announced at the ASX verbatim, but I'm certainly going to refer to it as much as I can. And I really certainly would like to take this opportunity to thank shareholders for their support over the past 18 months as we have been looking to turn the business around and implement our new strategy.



I'll move to the first slide and talk to our highlights. I think the major recovery is, obviously, moving the EBITDA line up from $1.1 million to $4.8 million over the last 12 months. And we spoke at the last annual general meeting and we've spoken to the market on several occasions about looking to move the operating profit levels up to a 15% return on our equity, and it's very pleasing that we've been able to do that in this