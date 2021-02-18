Feb 18, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Garry Crole - Sequoia Financial Group Ltd - Executive Director & CEO



Good afternoon and welcome to the Sequoia half year results presentation. I'm pleased to say we've got quite a few shareholders online. So thank you for doing that. As you would be aware, our results for the half year period came out about an hour ago, and I'm delighted to be presenting them to you.



What I would like to do is start off talking a little bit about our business model, talk about the key performance indicators for the business, the divisional results and then talk about short-term and long-term objectives. But probably the most important part of today is to look to take questions from shareholders.



On the right-hand side of your screen, you'll see a box where you can type in questions, and at the end of the presentation, I will look to answer every question as possible and maybe take some off-line if I'm not able to or get the get the answers to yet, but certainly very open to take as many questions as you like. I have the financial, the CFO with me Lizzie Tan. So if it's some other financial matter. I