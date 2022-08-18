Aug 18, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Garry Crole - Sequoia Financial Group Limited - Managing Director & CEO



Thank you, and welcome to our 2022 annual results presentation. I am joined today with Lizzie Tan, our CFO and Joint Company Secretary. And I would like to just move to a disclaimer.



So the first presentation -- point, obviously is this is general advisory in nature. We're not taking into account anyone's personal circumstances, and we're certainly not making any recommendation to buy or sell shares. Just providing a general presentation.



The agenda I have for today is to cover five basic areas. The first is [related] to obviously discuss the financial performance of 2022 that we have just presented to the market. We're looking to provide the investors on the presentation today, an update on our seven-year business plan that commenced in 2019 and runs through to year ending 2026. I'm looking to provide a divisional update in respect to the progress we've had on those ambitions and where we see the future.



And also finally comment on the [advice] industry as a whole and the opportunities that we see as a