Aug 31, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Garry Crole - Sequoia Financial Group Ltd - MD, CEO



Thank you all. Apologies for the technical glitch. Hopefully, we're all working now, and you've got the sound and the pictures and all those sorts of things. My name is Garry Crole. I'm the CEO and Managing Director of Sequoia.



And yesterday we presented our results and I'm sure you've had time to have a look at those and digest the financials. What I'm looking to do today is to discuss those. Most importantly, look to take questions from those in attendance. And I am to give you a bit more color around the financial results and the completion of the Morrison sale, what we're looking to do with our capital, our dividend policy, et cetera.



I will move to the disclaimer page. I won't spend too much time. I've talked about this before. The disclaimer is quite important to Sequoia as a financial planning organization because we do give personal advice. This disclaimer is the fact that we're not giving any personal advice on this occasion. It's general advice only and factual only. And now once you'd look to make financial decisions based on