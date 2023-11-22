Nov 22, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

John Larsen - Sequoia Financial Group Ltd - Non-Executive Independent Director



Yes, it is Good morning, everybody. On behalf of the Board, I'm pleased to welcome you to Sequoia Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended 30 June 2023. Thank you for your attendance this morning. Both those attending in person and those watching online. I'm John Larsen, Chairman of Sequoia. Allow me to begin by introducing those present today.



My fellow Board members being Garry Crole than anybody with the jacket on Charles Sweeney beside me to my right Kevin Pattison to my left, Lizzie Tan CFO is at the front here and Rebecca Weir, company secretary. And also in attendance at our does today, it would impact represented by Ross Burt, I also welcome Louis Marina with that sort of thing as representing the company's share register registry direct.



It's past 10, 30 and I'm advised that we have a quorum present. I declare the meeting open, procedural matters. I would like to describe the voting procedures that will apply to this meeting. In accordance with the ASX listing rules, I have determined that