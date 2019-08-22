Full Year 2019 SG Fleet Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to SG Fleet 2019 Financial Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, 22nd of August 2019.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Robbie Blau, CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Robert Pinkas Blau - SG Fleet Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for taking the time to join us in what I think is a particularly busy reporting day today. My name is Robbie Blau. I'm the CEO of SG Fleet. And with me, as usual, is Kevin Wundram, Group CFO. For the benefit of those on the call, I'll keep referring to slide numbers as I move through the presentation.



If you please move now to Slide #3 for a general overview. As I've said at the half year, the first 6 months of this year was certainly a tough period for the business with a perfect storm of external factors impacting particular areas of our business. I think I