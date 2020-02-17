Feb 17, 2020 / 11:01PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to SG Fleet 2020 Half Year Results. (Operator Instructions) After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Robbie Blau, Chief Executive Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Robert Pinkas Blau - SG Fleet Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us on what's a very, very busy reporting day. My name is Robbie Blau. I'm the CEO of SG Fleet; and with me today is Kevin Wundram, our CFO.
For the benefit of those dialing in, I'll refer to the slide numbers as I go through the presentation. And could you please turn to Slide #3 for a quick overview of our results.
At our F '19 full year results announcement, we flagged the positive performance of our Corporate business as well as some signs of improvements in Consumer. I think
Half Year 2020 SG Fleet Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2020 / 11:01PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...