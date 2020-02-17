Half Year 2020 SG Fleet Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2020 / 11:01PM GMT

Operator



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us on what's a very, very busy reporting day. My name is Robbie Blau. I'm the CEO of SG Fleet; and with me today is Kevin Wundram, our CFO.



For the benefit of those dialing in, I'll refer to the slide numbers as I go through the presentation. And could you please turn to Slide #3 for a quick overview of our results.



At our F '19 full year results announcement, we flagged the positive performance of our Corporate business as well as some signs of improvements in Consumer. I think