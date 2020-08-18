Full Year 2020 SG Fleet Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / NTS GMT

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today.



My name is Robbie Blau, CEO of SG Fleet. With me today is Kevin Wundram, our CFO. I'll refer to the slide numbers as I go through the presentation. If you could please turn to Slide 3 for a quick overview of the period.



This has obviously been a unique reporting period. During March, everything started to change for the world and for us as a business. I appreciate that this has made it very difficult for investors and analysts to get a sense of how we were tracking through the period and what we can expect for the current period. So to give you as much insight as possible, I will review the performance of our businesses in 2 stages.



Firstly, I'll talk about the January to March period, and