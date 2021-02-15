Half Year 2021 SG Fleet Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Robert Pinkas Blau - SG Fleet Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today in what's another busy results week for all of you. My name is Robbie Blau, I'm the CEO of SG Fleet. As usual, together with me today is Kevin Wundram, our CFO.



I'll refer to slide numbers as I go through the presentation. If you could please now turn to Slide #3 for a quick overview of the period. Clearly, like you've heard from most company's reporting, the first half of 2021 still stands very much in the context of COVID-19. Disruptions continue to occur, notably during the Victoria lockdowns and the lockdowns in the U.K. But despite all of that, I'm really happy to report that the good performance we delivered in the second half of 2020 has ensured that we were able to make