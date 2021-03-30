Mar 30, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for taking the time to join us at very short notice. My name is Robbie Blau, and I'm the CEO of SG Fleet. With me today is Kevin Wundram, our Group CFO. I'll refer to the slide numbers as I move through the presentation.



Could you please turn to Slide #4 for the key points of today's announcement. You'll have all seen by now what we've announced today, but I'll run through the highlights for you again through this presentation. We intend to acquire both the Australian and New Zealand businesses of LeasePlan, in the process creating what will be a highly compelling fleet management and leasing offering across Australia and New Zealand. Obviously, for SG Fleet, this is a transformational acquisition,