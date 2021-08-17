Full Year 2021 SG Fleet Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Robert Pinkas Blau - SG Fleet Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today. I know it's another busy reporting day, so I appreciate you taking the time. My name is Robbie Blau, CEO of SG Fleet. And with me today is Kevin Wundram, our CFO.



I'll refer to the slide numbers as I go through the presentation. So if you could please turn to Slide #3 now for a quick overview of the period.



While COVID-19 was still a feature in the second half, the effect was certainly not as pronounced as previously. And I think we can be very proud of our resilience at the start of the year, and we certainly built further on that in the second half, delivering a full year underlying profit of $51.6 million. That was up close to 42% on the 2020 financial year.