Half Year 2022 SG Fleet Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

welcome to the SG Group Limited 2022 Half Year Results.



Robert Pinkas Blau - SG Fleet Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us on what's a busy reporting day. My name is Robbie Blau. I'm the CEO of SG Fleet. And as usual, Kevin Wundram, our CFO, is alongside me. We have a lot to talk about today, as it's been a very exciting half for our company.



So I'm going to jump right into it. As usual, I'll refer to the slide numbers, as I go through the presentation.



Please turn to Slide #3 now for a quick overview of the period. The first half of the 2022 financial year has accelerated the progress we made in the previous periods. Our corporate channel saw strong momentum across all countries, growing its customer book further.



With innovation really coming through and the customers -- the companies, my apologies, we have