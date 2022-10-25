SG Fleet Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Andrew Reitzer - SG Fleet Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.



My name is Andrew Reitzer, and I am the Chairman of SG Fleet Group Limited. On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to welcome you to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the company.



This AGM is being held virtually via the Lumi platform. All attendees can watch a webcast of the meeting online. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes. It's now just gone 3 p.m. and I'm advised by the company Secretary that there is a quorum present, and I now declare the meeting open.



Before we commence the formal business of today's meeting, I would like to introduce the directors and management who are participating in the meeting today. Firstly, we have Robbie Blau, our CEO; Kevin Wundram, our CFO; Cheryl Bart AO, nonexecutive director; Edwin Jankelowitz, nonexecutive director; Peter Mountford, nonexec director; Tex Gunning, nonexecutive director; and Tawanda Mutengwa, our company Secretary. You can read full details of