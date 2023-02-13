Half Year 2023 SG Fleet Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the SG Fleet Group Limited 2023 Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And finally, I would like to advise all participants, this call is being recorded. Thank you.



I'd now like to welcome Mr. Robbie Blau, CEO, to begin the conference. Mr. Blau, over to you.



Robert Pinkas Blau - SG Fleet Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us in what seems to be a busy reporting day today. My name is Robbie Blau. I'm the CEO of SG Fleet. With me as usual today is Kevin Wundram, our CFO.



I'll refer to the slide numbers as I go through the presentation. If you could please turn now to Slide #3 for a quick overview of the period. Our last presented to you in late October at our AGM, and the patterns I reported at that time remain largely in place. In fact, I was thinking about sort of in 1 line to try and describe sort of the environment we find ourselves in. And I think that's really about a strong market. We're operating in a strong market in our