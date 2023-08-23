Full Year 2023 SG Fleet Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Robert Pinkas Blau - SG Fleet Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for making the time to join us today. I know it's a particularly busy reporting day, so we do appreciate your time very much. My name is Robbie Blau, I'm the CEO of SG Fleet. With me today is Kevin Wundram, our CFO.



I'll refer to the slide numbers as I go through the presentation. If you could please turn to Slide #3 now for a quick overview of the period.



I'm delighted to report that our performance in the period benefited from continued strong order growth as well as an improvement in several areas, including better supply levels, particularly later in the period, and a stabilization in the labor environment.



Positive momentum has been maintained across all businesses and in some markets and channels, we've seen an acceleration towards period end. Novated in Australia benefited from the EV government initiatives announced in the first half, but tellingly, ICE vehicle interest grew as well, leading to unprecedented activity levels in that channel.

